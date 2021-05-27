Dr. Murphy joins Paul in Episode 4 of ‘Konrad In A Pedicab’

Jeopardy! fans love Buzzy Cohen. He started his quiz show career with a winning streak back in 2016. Then, he came back for the Tournament of Champions. Throughout his time on the show, he let his personality shine. Cohen didn’t let the pressure of the competition make him forget that he was technically on a game show. So, he was having a great time while taking home stacks of cash. That attitude led him to be a favorite among fans of the iconic quiz show.