Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dr. Murphy joins Paul in Episode 4 of ‘Konrad In A Pedicab’

By Paul Konrad
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may remember WGN Weatherman Paul Konrad’s hit series “Konrad In A Van In A Parking Lot.”. Well, it’s back! But instead of a van — he’s riding a pedicab — and picking up WGN employees again in the station’s parking lot. Episode 4 is here, and features none other...

wgntv.com
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedicab#Dr Murphy#Wgn Employees#Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 promo: Are Max, Dr. Bloom okay?

Tonight’s New Amsterdam season 3 episode 12 comes with it the title of “Things Fall Apart,” and this one feels squarely in can’t-miss territory. Judging from the promo below, there are some significant events coming for all of these characters. Let’s start things off here with Dr. Lauren Bloom, as...
Skin CareTimes Union

Dr. P. Daniel Ward Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. An internationally-known double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. P. Daniel Ward has addressed the aesthetic concerns of thousands of patients helping them restore and improve their self-confidence and self-esteem. The guiding principles that allow Dr. Ward to achieve this success are compassion and commitment to the patient combined with a desire to help patients look and feel their best. Distinguished by attention to detail, a down-to-Earth approach, and a passion for his work, Dr. Ward is recognized as a top facial plastic surgeon around the world.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

The Grid 055.5 Bonus Episode ft. Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

The Grid 055.5 Bonus Episode ft. Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein. Bonus Episode: Dr. Chanda Prescod Weinstein on times tables and Wu-Chess. In a special bonus episode of the GRID, we welcome Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, theoretical physicist and author of the new paradigm shifting book, The Disordered Comsos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime & Dreams Deferred. This episode originally appeared on Jennifer’s US Chess Women podcast,... The post The Grid 055.5 Bonus Episode ft. Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein appeared first on The Poker Grid.
TV & VideosCNW Group

Renowned entertainment personality, Teri Hart, joins Super Channel as Entertainment Producer and Host

Super Channel heats up summer with nationwide Summer Sizzler Free Preview, June 14 - 23 Adding even more sizzle to the free preview, renowned entertainment reporter/producer and on-air personality, Teri Hart, joins Super Channel as Entertainment Producer and Host. In this role, Teri will host and produce regular weekly IGTV video content outlining her hand-picked programming highlights from the network's Fuse and Vault channels. "Teri Hart's Super Channel Super Picks" will debut during the free preview both on-air and via social media platforms, providing Canadians with engaging insights into Super Channel's exciting content.
Renaudnextvame.com

Roman Botel, co-founder of “Café de la Gare”, died with Coluche, at the age of 84

Roman Botel, co-founder in particular with Colucci for the famous Parisian “Café de la Gare”, died on Monday at the age of 84, his wife announced on Tuesday (June 1st). “Roman passed away yesterday (Monday) evening at Corbel Eson Hospital. For some time he was suffering from kidney failure. Respiratory failure was prevalentSaid Churchill, in a message to France Press, is an actress and cultural programmer from Itambes (Eason).
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Powerhouse Hobbs Recalls Cutting Powerful Promo About His Late Brother At WWE PC

Before becoming an overnight sensation in AEW, Powerhouse Will Hobbs spent well over a decade perfecting his craft in pro wrestling. As he progressively became an indie darling, a massive opportunity landed in his lap when he received several opportunities to showcase himself in WWE during their tryout sessions. This...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Left ‘Speechless’ Over Mashup Video Pairing His Guest Hosting Stint With Pop Song

Jeopardy! fans love Buzzy Cohen. He started his quiz show career with a winning streak back in 2016. Then, he came back for the Tournament of Champions. Throughout his time on the show, he let his personality shine. Cohen didn’t let the pressure of the competition make him forget that he was technically on a game show. So, he was having a great time while taking home stacks of cash. That attitude led him to be a favorite among fans of the iconic quiz show.
TV & Videossoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Cyrus’ Last Stand!

Prepare for an explosive week in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Maxie is desperate to save her baby girl, Peter puts his plans into action as Liz vows to put a stop to his evil, and Cyrus makes his desperate last stand!. “Brace yourself,” Maxie tells her newborn daughter. “I have...
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Elizabeth’s Father Chuck & Potthasts’ Slumlord Shady Business Dealings Exposed!

‘90 Day Fiancé’: We all know Elizabeth Potthast’s family is the worst, but their tenants have been saying it for years. Currently featured on season 6 of Happily Ever After, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet and Libby’s family—father, Chuck and siblings, Becky, Jenn and Charlie have featured heavily on three 90 Day seasons. Every time the same played out issues arise and every time fans take to social media to trash the family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Emily Wickersham Reveals Look at New Tattoo Days After Exiting Series

After playing her character Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on “NCIS” since 2013, Emily Wickersham is departing the popular crime series. Just a few days after announcing that she’s leaving, Wickersham showed off some new ink on her Instagram account. The actress posted a photo of a small, thin-line, delicate tattoo of a lightning bolt that’s on the side of her foot.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T Saved Former MTV Host's Life During Gang Encounter at Rap Show

Former MTV host Bill Bellamy shared a new story from Ice-T's days as a rapper long before Law & Order: Special Victims Unit earlier this month. Ice-T confirmed the story on Twitter this weekend, sharing the stand-up comedian's appearance on the YouTube show Forgotten KingzTV. During the show, Bellamy claimed Ice saved his life when the Grape Street Crips attended one of his first-ever shows on the West Coast.
Brentwood, CAHollywood Life

Violet Affleck, 15, Looks So Tall On Ice Cream Date With Dad Ben Amid His Reunion With J.Lo — See Pics

Ben Affleck sweetly snuggled his oldest daughter Violet as they enjoyed some cool treats from Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood on May 23. Violet Affleck, 15, is looking so grown up! The teenager was out with dad Ben Affleck, 48, for an ice cream date in Brentwood, California on Saturday, May 22. Violet — who is a clone of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49 — rocked a denim short-all ensemble with a long sleeve white shirt and blue lace sneakers. She kept her brown heir center parted and down, accessorizing with sunglasses and a nude face mask. The father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying treats from Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart, which the Oscar winner is known to frequent.