Dr. Murphy joins Paul in Episode 4 of ‘Konrad In A Pedicab’

Ben Affleck sweetly snuggled his oldest daughter Violet as they enjoyed some cool treats from Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood on May 23. Violet Affleck, 15, is looking so grown up! The teenager was out with dad Ben Affleck, 48, for an ice cream date in Brentwood, California on Saturday, May 22. Violet — who is a clone of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49 — rocked a denim short-all ensemble with a long sleeve white shirt and blue lace sneakers. She kept her brown heir center parted and down, accessorizing with sunglasses and a nude face mask. The father-daughter duo were spotted enjoying treats from Sweet Rose Creamery inside the Brentwood Country Mart, which the Oscar winner is known to frequent.