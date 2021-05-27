Lockheed Martin has teamed up with GM to build an advanced electric moon buggy

The 2022 Hummer pick-up might not be the coolest electric vehicle currently being developed by General Motors, despite its jaw-dropping Crabwalk mode. Instead, it’s something that’s truly out of the world. GM has teamed up with Lockheed Martin to develop the next-generation lunar buggy to be used by NASA on its Artemis program. The lunar exploration program launched in 2017 aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon by the middle of this decade. The two companies collaborated to pitch a conceptual Lunar Terrain Vehicle for the mission. In a joint press conference, GM and Lockheed Martin announced that the lunar rover would use the automaker’s autonomous driving technology and is “being designed to traverse significantly farther distances” than Apollo-era buggies.