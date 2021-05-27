No God, No Science

Cancel
Researchers have noted a substantial decline in religious belief in the United States in recent years. By way of example, according to the Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who identified as Christian declined by 12% just between 2009 to 2019, and the number who identified as Protestant declined by 8%. Pew notes some similar trends playing out among American Jews. While large numbers identify with and/or participate in various aspects of Jewish culture , smaller numbers identify with Jewish religious belief . More than a quarter of adult Jews in the United States define their religious belief as "atheist, agnostic or 'nothing in particular' rather than as Jewish." In the 18-30 age group of American Jews, fully 40% describe themselves that way.

