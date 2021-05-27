No God, No Science

Humanity is weary, exhausted and tired of this COVID pandemic. The cry and the desire of many is for our lives and our world to get back to normal. Some have suggested that we would not have our lives back to normal any time soon, instead we will have our lives back to a “new normal.” What “new normal” will be remains to be seen. Yet, most of us want to talk to each other without masks, we do not want ordinary events to be canceled, and we do not want to hear the phrase, “social or physical distancing” any more. Whether “new normal” or simply “normal,” we want ordinary.