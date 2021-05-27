Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

LTA reveals £5.2million operating loss in 2020 amid fears of further uncertainty

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lawn Tennis Association saw its income take a major hit in 2020 and admitted this year could turn out to be even more challenging. The governing body’s income was reduced by £30million year on year, resulting in an an operating loss of £5.2million – reduced to an overall loss of £1.8million once gains in investments were taken into account.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lloyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lta#S Club#Uncertainty#Operating Income#Equity#Outlook#Investments#Lta#The All England Club#Queen S Club#All England Club#Fluctuations#Commercial Income#Payment#Major Events#Progress#Tennis Participation#England#Tennis Charities#Nottingham Birmingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Public Healthirvinetimes.com

Social distancing review could be delayed amid Indian variant uncertainty

Updates on plans for domestic coronavirus “passports”, announcements on easing social distancing requirements and further guidance on weddings could be pushed back due to uncertainty over the Indian variant. The spread of the highly transmissible variant has placed plans for the further easing of restrictions in jeopardy despite the lifting...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Gold bounces back amid inflation fears

Gold is back in vogue. After a selloff at the start of the year, prices have bounced 10% in less than two months. Why it matters: Gold is often seen as an inflation hedge, so its rebound signals growing concerns about whether the current round of inflation is transitory, as the Fed says it will be. Gold is also a safe haven asset for investors who want to rotate out of riskier plays.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Affirm Falls Further After Big Quarterly Loss

The ''buy now, pay later'' (BNPL) sector has received global investor attention, but the innovation is struggling to deliver profits as competition ramps up, and those investors appear to be growing impatient. Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) recently released its fiscal Q3 earnings report, and some of its strong growth was accompanied by backward momentum in one key area -- net losses.
BusinessTimes Daily

US stocks fall further from records amid inflation fears

U.S. stocks are slipping in Monday afternoon trading to tack more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
Financial Reportsbeckershospitalreview.com

Sutter's operating loss shrinks to $49M in Q2

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health saw its operating loss narrow in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, according to unaudited financial documents. 1. Sutter recorded a $49 million operating loss for the three months ending March 31, compared to a $236 million operating loss in the same period a year prior. The improvement comes as revenue increased for the 24-hospital system.
Public Healthcoinworld.com

Bank of Canada report reveals operations during pandemic

The Bank of Canada’s Annual Report for 2020 not surprisingly called the past year “like no other.”. The section devoted to currency told of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the bank’s currency operations, in that a higher-than-usual demand for cash put pressure on bank note inventories and the bank’s operations centers. Early in the pandemic, the bank worked to increase inventories of bank notes at regional distribution centers. This lowered the risk of disruptions in the transportation of bank notes during the lockdown, and ensured an uninterrupted supply of notes to all parts of the country.
Public HealthBBC

Hong Kong offers top bank executives quarantine exemptions

Hong Kong is offering top bankers exemptions from strict virus quarantine measures, said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Senior executives who are fully vaccinated can apply to be exempted from a mandatory 21-day quarantine. It comes after authorities had previously warned that slow vaccination uptake could hurt the city's...
IndustryThe Guardian

Severe staff shortages hit UK hospitality venues amid huge rise in bookings

Hopes of a post-Covid “explosion in revelry” this summer are at risk from staff shortages, uncertainty about the variant first discovered in India and the ongoing closure of many venues, hospitality industry figures have warned. The number of events being listed is up to double that of pre-Covid levels, while...
Sciencearxiv.org

Approximating the Operating Characteristics of Bayesian Uncertainty Directed Trial Designs

Bayesian response adaptive clinical trials are currently evaluating experimental therapies for several diseases. Adaptive decisions, such as pre-planned variations of the randomization probabilities, attempt to accelerate the development of new treatments. The design of response adaptive trials, in most cases, requires time consuming simulation studies to describe operating characteristics, such as type I/II error rates, across plausible scenarios. We investigate large sample approximations of pivotal operating characteristics in Bayesian Uncertainty directed trial Designs (BUDs). A BUD trial utilizes an explicit metric u to quantify the information accrued during the study on parameters of interest, for example the treatment effects. The randomization probabilities vary during time to minimize the uncertainty summary u at completion of the study. We provide an asymptotic analysis (i) of the allocation of patients to treatment arms and (ii) of the randomization probabilities. For BUDs with outcome distributions belonging to the natural exponential family with quadratic variance function, we illustrate the asymptotic normality of the number of patients assigned to each arm and of the randomization probabilities. We use these results to approximate relevant operating characteristics such as the power of the BUD. We evaluate the accuracy of the approximations through simulations under several scenarios for binary, time-to-event and continuous outcome models.
Aerospace & DefenseShareCast

EasyJet H1 losses widen amid Covid restrictions

EasyJet reported a widening of its first-half losses on Thursday, in line with expectations, as the budget airline continues to take a hit from Covid-related restrictions. In the six months to 31 March, the headline pre-tax loss widened to £701m from £193m in the same period a year ago, coming in within the company’s guidance range of between £690m and £730m.
Trafficstatista.com

The increasingly unsustainable cost of UK public transport

A look at the RAC Foundation's Transport Price Index immediately highlights the unsustainable course public transport in the UK is on. When it comes to cost for people looking to travel by rail, bus or coach, the price increases from 2021 to 2011 are firmly above the rate of growth seen in the cost of living - and in the case of bus-based transport, far above.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks steady amid easing inflation fears

(May 25): Asian stocks were steady Tuesday after technology shares spurred a Wall Street rally as Federal Reserve officials tried to soothe concerns about inflation. Bitcoin held onto gains following last week’s crypto rout. Equities in Japan, South Korea and Australia rose modestly at the open. U.S contracts edged up...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448

(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.24% to $36,447.68 at 12:00 GMT on Sunday, adding $1,815.60 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 31.4% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 8.25 % to...
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Travel industry demands help after revelation of no railway redundancies

The travel industry is demanding more support after the transport secretary boasted that no rail workers have been made redundant during the coronavirus crisis.At a conference on the future of public transport, Grant Shapps said: “We have, during the pandemic, stepped in to save every single rail job without exceptions.”Taxpayers are currently paying £1m per hour to run trains that are less than half full compared with pre-pandemic levels. The government has put in place a £12bn package to support the railways after fares revenue collapsed. Without support, train operators would have faced imminent financial collapse.But industry leaders say that...