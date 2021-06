Electric vehicles and e-mobility are the new (re)start for all the automakers, and whoever goes the extra mile will secure a better future and results. General Motors (NYSE: GM), the automaker with experience of over 100 years, is no different. The company decided to increase the electric and autonomous segment investments, so the new plan is to spend $35 billion until 2025. This change goes hand-by-hand with announcing that GM will extend a $5 billion credit line to purchase hundreds of autonomous and battery-powered shuttles through its subsidiary Cruise.