MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A beloved nurse who is battling cancer is finding it hard to pay her medical bills. Deseray Sax is fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She was working at Eventide as a nurse before having to leave work in December to deal with her health. Her medical bills have been piling up since she has been out of work. So the family came together to create a fundraiser.