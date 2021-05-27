Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Remember the Cost of a Free and Undivided Republic

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

If you open a paper this week, you will see ads for Memorial Day sales. Your inbox is probably being inundated with such ads. Along with sales, Memorial Day images include BBQs, parties and pool openings. It's the official beginning of summer. Many people travel to a beach, a lake or a mountain. Some traditions include visiting a memorial park or a cemetery to honor the fallen. Whatever you do this Memorial Day weekend, spend a few moments thinking about the real meaning of the day.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American War#War Veterans#Memorial Day Weekend#Military Veterans#The Visit#Americans#Life Liberty#Happiness#The American Revolution#Creators Syndicate#Memorial Day Images#Memorial Day Sales#Independence#Decoration Day#Comrades#Devotion#Sacred Vigilance#Home#Gettysburg#Visit Www Creators Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Festivallaruecountyherald.com

Remembering

Memorial Day was established in 1868 to honor the fallen soldiers of the Civil War. Within a few years the practice of placing flowers on military graves had spread throughout both the north and the south and was called by many, “Decoration Day.”. Then, after WWI it became a national...
Village Of Pelham, NYNews 12

Pelham Gardens ceremony remembers the cost of freedom

Residents gathered in Pelham Gardens to remember the cost of freedom on Memorial Day. Flags and flowers decorated the Rudy Macina Peace Plaza in honor of those who lost their lives while serving our country. Red, white and blue also decorated the plaza along Pelham Parkway. Dozens gathered to reminisce...
Longport, NJdownbeach.com

Downbeach residents, visitors remember those who gave all so they can live free

All three Downbeach communities May 31 celebrated the unofficial start of summer, but not before remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for a free America. Ventnor started the day with a service outside of City Hall honoring those men and women who died in American wars along with the police and firefighters who serve citizens on the home front.
Immigrationvillages-news.com

Only Free states can preserve our Republic

When you lose rights it should be a deep moment of despair in our lives. Any loss of any right for any reason is so tragic an event that demands immediate correction, COVID is a tool for the loss of those rights. If you have a conservative belief or at this point even believe in the US Constitution, you are a target of the radical left, hence the government.
Cecil County, MDCecil Daily

U.S. flag helps Cecil County residents remember the cost of freedom

CECIL COUNTY — The centerpiece of Frank Butera’s front yard in Bay View is a United States flag fluttering or hanging atop a pole. Butera owns a U.S. Marines Corp. banner, too, but he feels unworthy to display that flag. That’s because he wasn’t able to serve fully in the Marines, after quitting his job as a police officer and enlisting in that military branch in October 1986.
Aerospace & DefenseConcord Monitor

Letter: A republic, if you can keep it

On this past Memorial Day, I thought of the five generations of my family who have served our country. My two grandfathers fought in WWI. My father fought the Japanese with the Army Air Corps. His brother died fighting the Germans with the U.S. Army. I spent 20 years in the Air Force. My daughter was in the Air Force. My grandson is currently deployed to the Middle East with the Army. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. We believed in the principles on which this country was founded. Today, unfortunately, some of those principles are under attack, and the enemies are not foreign, but domestic.
Books & Literaturechapter16.org

Costly Redemption

Times are hard for the characters who populate William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart, the last in a string of posthumous novels pieced together by his friends from an attic full of scenes Gay left behind. The writing in these fragments, as always with Gay’s work, was exquisite. For J.M. White, Sonny Brewer, and the other writers who figured out how the scenes fit together, the effort was worth it, a forensic labor of love they feel even now for a writer who died in 2012. William Gay, they will tell you, was one of a kind; more precisely, he was a once-in-a-generation talent who could read the works of Mark Twain, William Faulkner, or Cormac McCarthy, absorb what they were trying to do, then do it himself and make it his own.
Societyh-net.org

ToC of The Journal of the Early Republic

Following is the Table of Contents from the latest issue of the Journal of the Early Republic. Published by the University of Pennsylvania Press. We are pleased to announce a new feature in the Journal of the Early Republic (JER): Critical Engagements. Critical Engagements will appear on a recurring though not a fixed schedule to allow the JER to participate in conversations of great interests to scholars of the early American republic and the general public.
Politicscalifornianewstimes.com

Don’t forget the free and undivided American costs – Pasadena Star News

When you open the treatise this week, you’ll see an ad for the Memorial Day sale. Your inbox is probably flooded with such ads. In addition to the sale, Memorial Day images include barbecues, parties, and pool openings. It is the beginning of full-scale summer. Many people travel to beaches, lakes, or mountains. Some traditions include visiting memorial parks and cemeteries to commemorate the war dead. Whatever you do on this Memorial Day weekend, spend some time thinking about the true meaning of the day.
SocietyDaily Journal

'Remember'

As we approach this next weekend including Memorial Day, let us take some worthy time to reflect on where we are as a nation. It seems as though every day we are bombarded with news of conflicts, turmoil, unrest, and dissatisfaction. Many are willing to jump on the bandwagon of some cause or another, demonstrate, defend their right to their opinion, destroy property, lives, businesses, and families, and expect no consequences for their actions.
Societychathamjournal.com

Remember Remembering Day

At a time when disregard of the value and meaning of country is at a low, Memorial Day is a good occasion to remember why we should remember and memorialize certain segments of our community. A country is a community of people within a set of geographic boundaries. It is a fundamental human unit of government at this point in our history. Countries and their governments should exist for one purpose–to allow for a better quality of life for citizens and a greater fulfillment of their individual, self-determined destinies. Unfortunately, throughout human history, governments have more often served as a vehicle for one person or small group of people to impose their will upon the broader populace. When we remember those who fought and died to protect our country, they were fighting to preserve a free way of life, not just for us, but unusually in the case of the United States, to protect the freedom of others. The stirring words of our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, should be read every day, by every citizen, so that we remember what is so important about this country and its role for humanity: