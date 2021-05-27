Remember the Cost of a Free and Undivided Republic

At a time when disregard of the value and meaning of country is at a low, Memorial Day is a good occasion to remember why we should remember and memorialize certain segments of our community. A country is a community of people within a set of geographic boundaries. It is a fundamental human unit of government at this point in our history. Countries and their governments should exist for one purpose–to allow for a better quality of life for citizens and a greater fulfillment of their individual, self-determined destinies. Unfortunately, throughout human history, governments have more often served as a vehicle for one person or small group of people to impose their will upon the broader populace. When we remember those who fought and died to protect our country, they were fighting to preserve a free way of life, not just for us, but unusually in the case of the United States, to protect the freedom of others. The stirring words of our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, should be read every day, by every citizen, so that we remember what is so important about this country and its role for humanity: