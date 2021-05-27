Remember the Cost of a Free and Undivided Republic
If you open a paper this week, you will see ads for Memorial Day sales. Your inbox is probably being inundated with such ads. Along with sales, Memorial Day images include BBQs, parties and pool openings. It's the official beginning of summer. Many people travel to a beach, a lake or a mountain. Some traditions include visiting a memorial park or a cemetery to honor the fallen. Whatever you do this Memorial Day weekend, spend a few moments thinking about the real meaning of the day.www.arcamax.com