GM restarting some plants hit by chips shortage

By Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM1Og_0aDHaG2Z00
The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

General Motors Co (GM.N) said Thursday it will be soon be restarting production at five assembly plants around the world that have been idled due to a global semiconductor chips shortage.

GM said it is restarting operations at four plants in the United States, Mexico and Canada starting next week. Two plants in Mexico will resume production next week that build the Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Blazer.

Next week GM will also resume full production at its Bupyeong 1 Assembly in Korea, which had been operating at 50% capacity since April 26 and return another Korean assembly plant to two shifts.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

