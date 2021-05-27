Cancel
If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Wasps This Summer, Experts Warn

By Allie Hogan
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf You Live Here, Prepare to See More Wasps This Summer, Experts Warn. While bees, wasps, and hornets of all kinds tend to make an appearance each summer, you may see even more this year. With the Brood X cicadas emerging in 15 states for the first time in 17 years, a host of unwelcome critters are making appearances to gobble on the crunchy bugs. The trillions of cicadas are expected to draw out more wasps referred to as "cicada killers" as they feast on their food source of choice.

www.msn.com
