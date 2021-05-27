If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Wasps This Summer, Experts Warn

Nothing defines summer quite like a trip to the beach. And while it's not summer yet, rising temperatures across the U.S. have many people already heading to sandy shores. But if you're planning a beach outing in the near future, there are some major safety precautions you need to know about beyond just packing sunscreen: Even the strongest swimmers should heed warnings about the dangers lurking in the ocean. In fact, experts say that if you see signs of one particular hazard in the water, you should hold off on going in—and no, we're not talking about shark fins.