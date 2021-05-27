Cancel
Woonsocket, RI

CVS is giving out Super Bowl tickets, other prizes to customers who get a COVID-19 vaccine

By Alexa Gagosz
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — Starting June 1, you could score a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI along with your COVID-19 vaccine at CVS. Woonsocket-based CVS Health announced Thursday morning that eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through one of their retail pharmacies will be able to enter into their new sweepstakes program for a chance to win one of more than a thousand prizes. The winners will be chosen through weekly drawings and grand prizes over the next six weeks.

www.bostonglobe.com
