Patricia (Giles) Bedard
Patricia (Giles) Bedard, loving wife and mother of three, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 77. She was born April 20, 1943 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Pat is survived by her brother, Doug (Pat) Giles; three children, Donna (Roger) Werth, Mark (Jane) Bedard, Robbin (Bob) Masters; six grandchildren, Megan (Jeff) Roush, Bryan Werth, Eric (Rebeca) Bedard, Nicholas Bedard, Creighton (Youn) Masters, Ian (Kaila) Masters; and recently welcomed her first great-grandson, Adam Marko Bedard (Eric/Rebeca). She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard.www.nashuatelegraph.com