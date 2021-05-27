Cancel
Celebrities

Memorial Tribute Planned at Laugh Factory For Comedian Paul Mooney

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedians will gather at the Laugh Factory Thursday afternoon to participate in a special tribute to comedian, writer and actor Paul Mooney, who died of a heart attack last week. Mooney's family plans to attend, as will many comedians, both in person and on video, according to the organizers of...

www.nbclosangeles.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Arsenio Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Comedians#Laugh Factory#Sanford And Son#African Americans
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Paul Mooney's Memorial Service Involves David Letterman, Tiffany Haddish

Some comedy giants are pitching in to help memorialize Paul Mooney ... including David Letterman, Tiffany Haddish and Chris Tucker. The late comedian's memorial service is slated to go down June 23 at the Roosevelt Hotel's ballroom. We're told Tiffany and actress Marla Gibbs have confirmed they'll attend. As for...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Paul Mooney & Safaree Samuels!

PAUL MOONEY'S MEMORIAL IS SET FOR LATER THIS MONTH: According to TMZ, Paul Mooney's memorial is set to go down on June 23rd at the Roosevelt Hotel's ballroom. Tiffany Haddish and Marla Gibbs are set to attend the service. Meanwhile, David Letterman, Tim Reid, J. Anthony Brown, Richard and Tina Lawson and the Angela and John Witherspoon Foundation have all contributed toward the cost of the memorial service. Chris Tucker and George Wallace can't attend the service so they will send in a video tribute. Invitations were also sent to Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle.
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial

Not the celebrities who are Paul Mooney’s best friends, but the celebrities gathered to honor the actors … with a service that included lots of laughter and tears. Mooney was celebrated Wednesday at the Hollywood Roosevelt in a memorial service, including recorded messages and face-to-face stories from a late comedian friend. Jay Leno, Eddie Griffin, Debbie Allen, Chris Tucker, Luenell, Steve Harvey And Robert Townsend It was just one of the names that contributed.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Paul Mooney Hosting Richard Pryor Roast (video)

Lots of huge future stars here in this segment from Richard Pryor’s short lived TV show. Richard complained that he couild not be himself on TV like he was on his albums and the show tanked but look at all the people in this roast who later became huge comedic stars. This segment was taped in 1977.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Mike Epps Tapped To Portray Richard Pryor in HBO’s L.A. Lakers Drama Series

Mike Epps will portray the late comedian, Richard Pryor, in an untitled 1980s-era series about the Los Angeles Lakers, according to HBO’s breakdown of characters. The series is based on “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s,” which was written by Jeff Pearlman. On HBO’s website, Pryor was described as a “prolific and boundary-breaking comedian who lived the Hollywood dream, sometimes in excess.”
Entertainmentcannabisnewsworld.com

The 8 best strains for laughing, according to comedians

Ever wonder why you get the giggle fits over something as simple as a cat in a YouTube video when you’re high? Well, there’s actually a science behind this phenomenon. Luckily for comedians, cannabis also lowers the inhibition of the laugh reflex, so when an audience smokes before a show, they tend to embrace almost any kind of humor. Though many comedians agree that crowds consuming cannabis can cause them to switch up their delivery to match the stoney atmosphere. “You can’t be as subtle in your delivery in a room where the audience is smoking weed,” explained comedian Niles Abston. “You have to be a little more matter of fact and sometimes act out your dialogue for the set to be successful.” Outside of audience consumption, comedians themselves often utilize cannabis to write, punch up, or even perform their jokes in front of crowds. Their preferences vary across the indica, sativa, and hybrid domains depending on their end goal and the type of crowd they are performing to. While your results will likely vary, here are eight favorites from some of the most talented performers in the cannabis comedy community. Wedding Cake Kicking off the list is Wedding Cake, which is a personal favorite of comedian and writer Ashley Ray. This indica-dominant strain is made from a cross of Cherry Pie and GSC and consumers report relaxing and euphoric effects. “Almost everyone makes their own version of Wedding Cake and I’ve truly never had a bad one,” said Ray. “It gives me a really wonderful body high where I can think about or watch comedy and be completely entertained.” The strain is sometimes referred to as Pink Cookies and is said to produce a rich and tangy flavor with earthy pepper tones. Find Wedding Cake strains GG4 This indica-dominant…
Theater & DanceGreenwichTime

Broadway's 'The Music Man' Hires Producer Kate Horton to Replace Scott Rudin

Broadway’s starry revival of “The Music Man” has a new boss. Veteran theater producer Kate Horton has been named executive producer of the musical, taking over day-to-day duties from Scott Rudin. Rudin departed that position earlier this year, saying he planned to “step back” from his theater and film productions following allegations of abusive and bullying workplace behavior.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

‘Q-Force’ trailer: Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman star in Netflix animated queer comedy

Today, Netflix announced the cast for the new adult animated comedy, Q-Force premiering on Thursday, September 2. The 10-episode order will feature Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Synopsis: Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy...
Musichot1061.com

Watch Foo Fighters Sing Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in Concert with Surprise Guest Dave Chappelle

The comedian joined the band in celebration of Madison Square Garden’s first full-capacity show since 2020. Music has officially returned to New York City. On Sunday night, the Foo Fighters took the stage at Madison Square Garden, marking the first full-capacity show at the venue since March 2020. And lucky (vaccinated) fans in attendance were treated to a surprise a special guest: comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined the band on stage during bows to perform a cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep.”
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Phil Rosenthal

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 5 at Netflix (Exclusive) Somebody Feed Phil is going back out to eat. Netflix has handed out a fifth season renewal for the culinary travelogue hosted and exec produced by Phil Rosenthal. Season five will consist of…. Phil Rosenthal Launches “Somebody Feed the People”...
CelebritiesCollider

HBO's Lakers Series Casts Its Jack Nicholson and Richard Pryor

HBO's Los Angeles Lakers series just cast its version of Richard Pryor and Jack Nicholson, with Mike Epps and Max E. Williams playing the two celebrity fans of the team per a report from Deadline. Epps is finally getting the chance to play the famed comedian over seven years after being announced as the lead in a biopic set to be directed by Lee Daniels that failed to make it out of development hell.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Callie Khouri Working on Stage Musical Version of “Thelma & Louise”

Thelma and Louise are set to drive into pastures new. Callie Khouri, the award-winning screenwriter of the 1991 titular classic has revealed she is working with a number of collaborators on a stage musical version of the Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis starrer. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at a recent 30th anniversary screening of the film. “So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising.”
MoviesSFGate

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett on Fighting Monsters During the Real-Life Horror of Jim Crow America

Almost a year after “Lovecraft Country” first premiered on HBO, series star Jurnee Smollett still isn’t sure if a second season may be coming. “I will accept and surrender to whatever destiny is in store for these characters. If COVID has taught me [anything], it’s taught me that you cannot get attached to certain plans,” she tells Variety on the latest episode of the “Awards Circuit” podcast.