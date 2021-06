Sure, May is designated as Mental Health Month but for those of us who struggle with their mental health, it affects us more than just one month. If you live with it too, you know. If you don't, know what it's like, let me put it to you this way: say you have seventeen TV's just all in one room. First, you're going to wonder why the heck there are so many TV's. Then, say they all turn on at once with some really loud static and there's one remote...but you can't find it and you realize you are also locked in said room.