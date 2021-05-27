Capito says Republican counteroffer on infrastructure has price tag of $928 billion

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said she and a small group of other Republicans are proposing infrastructure spending of $928 billion over eight years, as they unveiled their counteroffer amid ongoing negotiations with President Joe Biden's administration. "We believe that this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office that day, and that is to try to reach somewhere near a trillion dollars over an eight-year period of time," Capito said, referring to a meeting earlier this month.