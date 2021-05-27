Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

VIDEO: Did a Knicks fan spit on Trae Young?

By Morning Show w/ John, Hugh, Abe Gordon
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn't a banner night in the NBA as a pair of fan interactions with two star players had the NBA world buzzing. First a fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he was walking off the floor, and then video surfaced of what looks like a Knicks fan spitting on Trae Young.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spitting#Nba Video#Star#Twitter Inc#Russwest44#Popcorn#Video#Spat#Fan Interactions#Nbaontnt Nba Espn#Thoughts#Walking#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Checking in on NBA's 2021 lottery standings, projected draft order

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially over, but the draft order for July 29 has not yet been set. A handful of factors, including the play-in results, random tiebreakers and – of course – the lottery results themselves will ultimately determine what the 60 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft look like. But with the 72-game season in the books, there’s plenty we do know.
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

The Knicks Wall Podcast: Knicks Clinch the Fourth Seed!

The Knicks Wall Podcast crew discusses the end of the regular season and preps everybody for a first-round playoff matchup with the Hawks. The New York Knicks have clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. What a time. They’ll have home-court advantage in their first playoff appearance in eight years against the Atlanta Hawks after scraping out a win over the Boston Celtics.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Cheapest Knicks-Hawks tickets at MSG could be around $1,000

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but playoff tickets won’t come cheap. There are plenty of fans out there who want to be in Madison Square Garden when the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the playoffs. Unfortunately, it’s not going to be financially feasible for most regular Joes.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks 96, Celtics 92: “[Sounds] pretty good to me”

Sunday’s 96-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in the season finale means the New York Knicks went 23-7 at home over the last four months of the season. They needed every single one of those wins; in truth they needed every win from their 41-31 final record to clinch the fourth seed in the East and homecourt in the first round, where they’ll face the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks took their victory lap in the third quarter and nearly paid for it in the fourth, but all’s well that ends well and 16 wins in the final 20 is, well.
NBAPounding The Rock

Power Rankings, Week 21: San Antonio Spurs have a rough end to the regular season but . . .

The San Antonio Spurs had a rough week, but they managed to back themselves into the play-in tournament the same weekend the cornerstone of the franchise - Tim Duncan - was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. While the Spurs needed a loss by the Kings to get a chance to play in the playoffs, they had plenty to celebrate with the enshrinement of Tim Duncan.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBASportsBook Review

How Far Can the Knicks Go in the Playoffs?

The New York Knicks are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 as the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. How far can the Knicks legitimately go? Here’s our answer along with NBA futures odds at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks. New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference First Round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBANew York Post

It’s time for the Knicks to bench Elfrid Payton

The coach has been resolute in his belief about the player. He has been defiant about it. Ever since Knicks fans were allowed back into Madison Square Garden Feb. 23 for what has been a genuine doe-eyed love fest for 22 games, there hardly has been a discouraging or disparaging word directed at any of the local heroes clad in home white (or blue, or black).
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Trae Young honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2020-21 regular season with a flourish, winning their final four games. That extended the team’s home winning streak to eleven — the longest active home winning streak in the NBA — and, in the process, secured a Southeast Division title and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. Credit for the strong finish can and should be attributed to many individuals, but Atlanta’s franchise centerpiece was honored with a league-wide award on Monday afternoon.