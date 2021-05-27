Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Remembering the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting 2 years later

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 18 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – We are forever #VBStrong.

Monday, May 31 marks two years since the tragic mass shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that killed 12 people and injured four others.

Of the 12 victims, 11 of them worked for the city. News 3 remembers the men and women we lost on that tragic day:

The final investigation report into the shooting was released in March; no motive was found.

In 2020, the City of Virginia Beach created a special website for remembering the victims of the shooting. The city also adopted the forget-me-not flower to create a memorial at Mount Trashmore. The city’s Park & Landscape Services team created the special symbol to honor the victims of the shooting, their families and the entire Hampton Roads community.

This year, a sand sculpture point of reflection, inspired by the "Love for VB" forget-me-not flower, was installed on 24th Street at the Oceanfront on May 26 and remained open for viewing through Memorial Day weekend.

A temporary memorial was installed behind Building 15 at the municipal center. The city also painted the Love for VB symbol on Mount Trashmore's front facade, and the public was invited to write a message of hope or remembrance on a banner at the base of the hill.

A moment of silence took place on Friday, May 28 at 4:06 p.m., the time the first 911 call was received.

Click here for full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

