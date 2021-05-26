Embracing Impostor Syndrome

Finding the “good” in “not feeling good enough”. As a software engineer, feeling the weight of Impostor Syndrome is something I’m intimately familiar with. I’ve lived for years with the feeling in my gut that I’m out of my element, overreaching my abilities, and unintentionally misleading my peers. But the more I pay attention to people around me, the more I notice how common it is. Almost every engineer I’ve come to respect and lean on seems to have the same feeling, if to a different degree. It’s that tiny voice in the back of our heads telling us we aren’t the right one for the job.