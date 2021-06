A welterweight title fight between Douglas Lima and Yaroslav Amosov is taking place now (Thur, June 10, 2021) in the Bellator 260 headliner. Amasov attacks the lead leg of Lima with an inside kick. Lima misses with a right leg kick. Not much action in the first minute as both fighters feel each other out. Amasov connects with a leg kick. Lima misses a straight right but lands a big body kick soon after. Amasov shoots for a takedown and gets it and takes Lima down again after the champion quickly gets to his feet. Lima looks to be active from the bottom as Amasov tries to pass. Amasov remains in Lima’s guard but there’s minimal activity with the the latter unable to get out. The round ends with Amasov on top and likely the winner of the first.