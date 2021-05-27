Blue Miracle

Want to purchase your tickets Click Here —->> Santana: Blessings and Miracles Tour. Public On sale Begins: Friday, June 18, 2021 10:00 AM. Winner must be at least 18 years old. Employees of 97-5 3WV, Charlottesville Radio Group, and its ultimate parent company, Saga Communications, Inc., their advertising agencies, affiliates, contest sponsors, employees and immediate families of each, and employees of all media of mass communication within a 100 mile radius of the 97-5 3WV main studio are not eligible to win any contest. Immediate family includes the spouse, great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the employee and his/her spouse. This also includes individuals for whom the employee is current legal guardian.