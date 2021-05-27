Cancel
Blue Miracle

By Carlos Aguilar
Roger Ebert
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMost people don't mind sitting through a story they’ve heard innumerable times if the storyteller can inject new relevance into its predictable course. Even if the resolution seems unavoidable from the onset, the path to get there should at least be rendered memorable. Alas, that’s not what “Blue Miracle,” from...

www.rogerebert.com
