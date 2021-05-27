Blue Miracle

The western movie, which comprised a fifth of all feature films from the silent era through the 1950’s, is still with us. “By the 1960s, the western had peaked both as a viable Hollywood commodity and as a national myth to ease America’s rural-urban transformation, in part brought low by a combination of market saturation and generic exhaustion. There have been occasional signs of life in the current spate of westerns like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. But these are mere relics of what the western once meant to Hollywood and to the moviegoing public.” (Thomas Schatz, “Cowboy Business,” The New York Times, Nov. 10, 2007)