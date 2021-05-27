Everything We Know About This Is Us Season 6

‘Mare of Easttown’ is a masterclass in suspense building, and this becomes only more commendable when you consider that it is a miniseries – it spins an enthralling tale in just a few episodes, much unlike a few series that have been on the air for years. With brilliant performances by the likes of Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, and Guy Pearce, there really is nothing to not like about this crime drama, and episode 5 solidifies this notion even further. Unapologetically gripping in its substance, there is a lot to unravel in the aftermath of that jaw-dropping, earth-shattering climax. We’re sure you have many a question on your mind, and we come bearing answers. SPOILERS AHEAD.