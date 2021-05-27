This scorecard will tell you the environmental impact of your new H&M T-shirt
If you browse for a shirt on H&M’s website, you might now see a new scorecard—a little like a nutrition label for sustainability—ranking the environmental performance of the material used in the product. The brand is one of the first to start rolling out the information, which will soon include other details about the environmental and social impact of each item of clothing, and soon be used by other brands, as well.www.fastcompany.com