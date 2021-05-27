How the new NFL salary cap will impact the Patriots

This has been on my mind lately and I wanted to see what other people thought. Recently, I was reading an article talking about different super bowl winners over the past five years and they all had one thing in common. Their spending was pretty balanced throughout the team. On Tom Brady’s teams, he took significantly less money than other quarterbacks that the teams were able to use to build the rest of their roster, with one area of the team (defensive line, wide receivers, etc) not making up much more than 20% of the teams salary cap- on the higher end. This was also true for the other teams that won the super bowl in the past five years, (the chiefs and eagles, Tom Brady was in 3 of the last five. wow.)