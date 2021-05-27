4 bold predictions for the French Open
The second Major of the year begins this Sunday. There are a lot of storylines coming into this year’s French Open, most notably Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams, who are each trying to make history in Paris over the next couple weeks. For Nadal, he is looking to win his 14th French Open title, which would extend the tournament record, but most importantly, he would jump ahead of Roger Federer for sole position of first place all time with his 21st Grand Slam. For Serena, this is another opportunity to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would put her in a tie for first all time with Margaret Court.lobandsmash.com