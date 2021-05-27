Skull: The Mask

It’s very easy to think about how this movie is going to be the subject of a great deal of scrutiny, especially since over the years the career of Nicolas Cage has been receiving either praise or ridicule depending on who one is speaking to. This story, this moment in his career, is going to be another moment in which people will fall on one side of the dividing line or another, and it’s fair to say that there might be a few people saying that Cage might be finished, while others might state that he’s attempting a comeback that might see him reach for the top again in a very provocative manner. Pig is undeniably a movie that is going to make a mark in his career, but what kind of mark that might be is anyone’s guess at this time since in some ways the trailer does make sense by telling a story that might be able to reach out and grasp people in a certain way. But there’s also the idea that it might inspire some people to dig into their repertoire of critical comments and proceed to remind people why Cage isn’t seen all that often anymore.