Skull: The Mask

By Nick Allen
Roger Ebert
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often that you deeply wish a horror film would just treat its slashing killer with the kind of story that Roger hated, the dead teenager movie. But then there's a Shudder title like "Skull: The Mask," a movie that has some beautiful, doomed young people on its chopping list, but overthinks its story, and undermines the filmmaking that makes the slashing a cinematic delight.

