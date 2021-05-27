Cancel
Microsoft releases command-line package manager for Windows (there are snags)

By Tim Anderson
theregister.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released Windows Package Manager 1.0, better known as winget, a command line tool for adding, removing and updating what is installed on the system. Linux users accustomed to package managers like Apt and Yum – where (if all is going well) applications as well as developer tools and libraries can be managed with simple commands and reboots are rarely required – would love to have a similar experience on Windows.

