Microsoft releases command-line package manager for Windows (there are snags)

Microsoft is gearing up to release a major Windows 10 update with a visual overhaul codenamed Sun Valley later this year. The Redmond firm is rumored to not only be refreshing the UI, but also bringing new Microsoft Store policies that will widen the breadth of apps that the store can house. While nothing in the way of new information was shared at Build, the firm’s annual developer conference, earlier this week, CEO Satya Nadella did tease that he was self-hosting bits of what will be the biggest update to the OS in a “decade”, adding that he was “incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows”.