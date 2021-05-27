Cancel
Movies

Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ to Open in Theaters This October, Plus Cannes and NYFF

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At long last Searchlight Pictures has dated Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” for October 22, 2021. The date announcement comes with confirmation that Anderson’s star-studded new film will world premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in July and also play the 59th New York Film Festival in the fall. The movie was named an Official Selection of Cannes last year and was originally going to open July 24, 2020 before the pandemic bumped it first to October 16, 2020 and then now to October 22, 2021.

IndieWire

IndieWire

