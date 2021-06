New data has shown a “very worrying” rise in the number of pupils off school due to Covid-related reasons in the week before half-term, amid the spread of the Delta variant across the country.An estimated 1.8 per cent of England’s state school pupils did not attend school on 27 May, which is the highest figure across the summer term to date, according to government figures.This was even higher in some known hotspots of the Delta variant, with one third of pupils out of the Bolton secondary schools who replied to the Department for Education (DfE) poll.“It is very worrying, though...