Austin, TX

Plans for Tesla electric vehicle charging stations pop up across Austin metro

By Kathryn Hardison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has said electric vehicles will begin rolling off the production line at its new factory just outside Austin by the end of this year. The company appears to be prepping for its vehicles to roll right onto the major roads of Central Texas. A handful of charging stations are in development across the metro and dozens were operational by press time, according to the company's website, as part of a national effort to make charging infrastructure more accessible.

Business
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Cold storage facility planned in Seguin as demand for refrigerated space ratchets up

An Austin-based company says it's filling a need in the market for cold storage space for food production facilities. There was already high demand pre-pandemic because of a rise in direct-to-consumer sales, then Covid-19 hit and people clamored to have food and groceries delivered to their door. Click through for more info on the building, to be located near I-35 and SH 46, and the businesses involved.
West Lake Hills, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Family and construction law firm to relocate to West Lake Hills

Family and construction law firm, Bollier Ciccone LLP will relocate to a new 6,500-square-foot office space in Westlake Oaks Executive Park at 1101 S. Hwy. 360, Bldg. G, Ste. 200, West Lake Hills. The practice, which operates under Leslie Bollier and Tony Ciccone has seen steady growth over the last few years and outgrew its downtown Austin location, according to a release from the firm. The new space is under construction by DKC Construction Group and Bollier Ciccone LLP will officially relocate in the summer. 512-477-5796. https://bclawtx.com/
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Austin, TXDallas News

Vista Equity Partners combines Solera with two other North Texas-based auto software companies

Austin-based investment firm Vista Equity Partners is combining three of its auto technology companies in a move that could signal it’s prepping for a public offering. Westlake-based Solera Holdings, Inc., which develops risk management software for the auto and home insurance industry, is acquiring auto software companies DealerSocket and Omnitracs. The acquisitions are expected to close in the second quarter.
Texas Statebizjournals

How will Elon Musk use all the Central Texas land he's acquired?

When the rising Tesla Inc. gigafactory comes into view from State Highway 130, the sight is striking. In what feels like the blink of an eye, the company has built the shell of a gargantuan facility off the toll road in eastern Travis County. It takes about a minute to drive past the project at the speed limit — and much longer to forget once it's out of sight.
Austin, TXcorrectionalnews.com

New Austin Courthouse Boosts Maintenance with MobileMind

AUSTIN, Texas—Many of America’s government buildings are struggling with deferred maintenance issues, but the new Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility coming to downtown Austin will not be one of them. That’s because even though the courthouse isn’t expected to be completed until 2022, plans for its maintenance and upkeep already are underway.
Texas StateFireEngineering.com

TX Wildfire Risk is Higher Because of Winter Freeze

Experts warn that February’s winter freeze left behind a lot of dead and dried out plants that could go up in smoke during the hotter summer months, increasing the risk for wildfire in the western parts of Travis County. “Our winter storm definitely left extra dead vegetation on the ground,”...