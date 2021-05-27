Please don’t let Joe West be the impetus for massive change

It was always going to be Joe West. The venerable gawker jam that is Joe West sent Cardinals manager Mike Shildt off the deep end yesterday afternoon, as is his way. West or, as he claims, another member of his umpiring crew, spotted something on the cap of Giovanny Gallegos as he came into the game against the White Sox. Gallegos said it was sunscreen, which doesn’t really matter. He had to switch caps, and Shildt got himself tossed over the whole thing.