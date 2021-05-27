Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Equality Act and Religious Freedom: What Do Americans Actually Think?

By Christianity Today
teamjesusmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce every week or two, I get a press release about the Equality Act. The theme is consistent: This bill is popular. Americans love it. They want it passed yesterday. That’s a big claim. If correct, it means American views on religious liberty, sexuality, and gender, and their intersection in nondiscrimination laws have undergone a swift and stark shift. It means Christians and members of other religions who hew to a more traditional view of sex are not merely in the cultural minority but facing massive legal changes to their worship, business, and educational lives. But if the reality is more complicated—and, spoiler alert, I think it is—we may have stumbled into a serious national misunderstanding about an important and contentious issue.

teamjesusmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Religious Freedom#Political Freedom#Gender Equality#Religious Liberty#Educational Equality#Christians#House#Senate#American Views#Discrimination#Gender Identity#Nondiscrimination Laws#Christianity Today#Sexual Orientation#Cultural#Sexuality#Educational Lives#Worship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religioncrookston.org

'Solidarity in Freedom' is theme of USCCB Religious Freedom Week June 22-29

WASHINGTON (CNS) - The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops invites Catholics "to pray, reflect and act to promote religious freedom" during Religious Freedom Week, which is set for June 22-29 and has as its theme "Solidarity in Freedom." "Solidarity means much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity," the...
Religionsrnnews.com

Another victory for religious freedom

VERBATIM: The state of Nevada will pay Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley 175,000 dollars in legal fees over a corona virus legal fight. The church argued that Nevada’s restrictions were harder on houses of worship than on any business or other secular institution. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Calvary Chapel last December and the legal fees are part of a settlement with the state. Michael Harrington, SRN News.
Farmington, WVTimes West Virginian

Reader urges Sen. Manchin to support Equality Act

I have been honored to hear U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III talk on various occasions about his roots and upbringing in Farmington. The stories of Papa and Mama K caring for all the Farmington people shaped him for who he would become. From Mama K’s cooking for those who jumped...
ReligionThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Settlers came in search of religious freedom

A Readers’ Forum letter on April 28 by Richard A. Ruth lamented that the U.S. is no longer a Christian nation. Ruth is correct, the U.S. is absolutely not a Christian nation. But it never was and constitutionally, it never can be. The first settlers came here in search of...
MinoritiesDaily Beast

Christian Billionaires Are Funding a Push to Kill the Equality Act

On Tuesday, after decades allying himself with lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities, President Joe Biden proclaimed his first Pride Month as president, “marking a time of hope, progress, and promise for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country,” in the words of the White House. But on Capitol Hill, the president’s biggest commitment to LGBTQ Americans continues to languish, a likely casualty of the Senate filibuster, renewed conservative hostility to transgender people—and a slow-motion, under-the-radar dark money campaign to kill a bill nearly half a century in the making.
LawTimes West Virginian

Proposed “Equality Act” continues to raise alarms

According to Decision Magazine 1/2020, “Advertised as a 'nondiscrimination' law, the Equality Act would force ministry leaders, business owners, and artists to violate their religious beliefs about marriage and sexuality. It would compel medical professionals, parents and ministry leaders to provide or endorse so–called 'sex change' surgeries and treatments — even in the face of serious scientific and religiously based concerns. And it would push female athletes to the sidelines because federal law would require them to compete against biological males."
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

The Public Pulse: Pulse writers, don't just complain; Freedom, equality

In reading Steven Smith’s verbal diatribe in the May 28 OWH Pulse, I wondered if he has any actual knowledge of supply and demand regarding oil and specifically gas prices. Mr. Smith writes, “rising gas prices due to the closure of the Keystone Pipeline project and failure to manage the cyber attack on the eastern pipeline.” Last time I checked, that eastern pipeline was not owned by the government. Last time I checked, I don’t believe the Keystone pipeline was carrying any tar sands oil to refineries.
Religionnewwaysministry.org

U.S. Bishops’ Religious Freedom Week Helps Perpetuate Another “Big Lie”

Later this month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) will hold “Religious Freedom Week,” an eight-day period when Catholics are being encouraged to pray and act on alleged threats to religious liberty. While some concerns are valid, the bishops’ conference’s agenda shows a bias against LGBTQ equality measures. Each...
Politicsconcernedwomen.org

The Equality Act: Our Cultural Crisis

This radical woke era is one in which Sleeping Beauty might not want to wake. If she did, she’d be surprised to learn that even Prince Charming could be a woman these days. Our Vice President of Government Affairs, Doreen Denny, gave a recent speech highlighting the hypocrisy and dangers that are wrapped inside the inadequately named “Equality Act.”
Religionpersecution.org

Stakeholders to Gather for the 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit

(International Christian Concern) – The civil society-led 2021 International Religious Freedom Summit is attracting a number of significant stakeholders from across the country to highlight persecution issues and drive a global movement to expand this core human right across the world. As the United States government has begun shifting focus away from international religious freedom to other areas, civil society and other stakeholders must ensure that the progress of past years does not go by the wayside. Civil society leadership on this is critical to the survival of this movement.
Minoritiesdailymagazine.news

Equality Act an opportunity for moral clarity

Thirty years ago on a warm summer evening at Livingstone College in Salisbury, a student came to my office and told me that he was planning to end his life. I had counseled many students in my time as campus minister for Livingstone - a historically Black college affiliated with the AME Zion denomination - but this conversation was different. The young man before me was struggling deeply with what he felt was a conflict between his sexual orientation and his faith. The discrimination and condemnation he had experienced meant that he couldn't see a place for himself in the world anymore. As I listened to his story, it struck me that my response could mean the difference between this bright young student living or dying. What he needed was acceptance.
ReligionActon Institute

The ‘chicken and egg’ interplay of religious liberty and economic freedom

The contributions of religious life to economic prosperity are increasingly evident, prompting many to study the relationship between the two. A recent study from Canada found that religion adds billions to the economy. In the United States, research has shown much of the same, pointing to growth that outsizes that of the world’s leading companies.
Minoritiesrealclearreligion.org

Religious Freedom vs. Gay Rights? Not Exactly

I love writing about religious freedom and LGBTQ rights, especially when doing so requires explaining complicated policies or significant legal battles. However, I often worry that my intense focus on conflict between these two values leaves readers with the wrong impression about religious views on the gay community.
Congress & Courtsdfadcoalition.org

Declaration for American Democracy Calls on Senator Manchin to Support the For the People Act and Ensure the Freedom to Vote for Millions of Americans

Statement from Jana Morgan, Director of the Declaration for American Democracy – a coalition of over 220 organizations from the labor, racial justice, faith, environmental, women’s rights, good government, and many other important communities – in response to Senator Joe Manchin’s announcement that he is currently opposed to the For the People Act:
Bryan, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Flag should be a symbol of democracy

I love seeing United States flags lining sidewalks and public and private areas on national holidays, including Flag Day, which is Monday. This fascination began when I started first grade and was daily pledging allegiance to the U.S. flag. At some point I learned that the first of our annual...
Religionpersecution.org

Washington D.C. Summit to Discuss Religious Freedom Issues in Nigeria

– Nigeria has dealt with significant internal violence for years, mostly at the hands of the Boko Haram terrorist group and militant Fulani herdsmen. Tens of thousands have been killed or abducted by these two groups, and hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced. The International Religious Freedom Summit, a...
ProtestsSFGate

Teachers across the country protest laws restricting lessons on racism

The backlash is sparking a backlash of its own. On Saturday, thousands of educators and others gathered virtually and in person at historic locations in more than 20 cities to make clear that they would resist efforts in at least 15 Republican-led states to restrict what teachers can say in class about racism, sexism and oppression in America.