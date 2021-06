Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder but is not expected to play more than a couple of minutes. Zubac is only expected to play the first minute of Sunday's game against the Thunder. The Clippers are resting the majority of their usual starters. Zubac is reportedly only starting so that he can keep up his streak of being the only Clipper who's played in every game this season.