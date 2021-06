Rediscovering their early season offensive form, #21/#22 Virginia Tech Softball (35-13) now find themselves one win away from moving on to the NCAA Super Regionals. The Hokies won their opening round game on Thursday against a scrappy BYU team 5-2 before blasting Regional host #12/#8 Arizona State (32-15) 8-2 on Friday. The Hokies will now play the winner of the elimination game between Arizona State and BYU on Saturday at 6:00pm, needing only one more win to advance to the Super Regionals next weekend. Their opponent will have to beat the Hokies twice to advance.