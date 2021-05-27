Cancel
Cars

Rolls-Royce Will Now Build You a Wild Custom Car

By Ezra Dyer
CAR AND DRIVER
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like us, you know how frustrating it is to pull up to the stables in your Rolls-Royce to check on your thoroughbreds and find that the owner of Greenspan Loves Rand—a chestnut colt two stalls over—has the same dang car. Sometimes it's like, why even be a billionaire? Sure, your Rolls is magenta with an Acid Green Iguana interior, but it's still a Phantom Drophead or a Wraith or something like that—you kind of forget, because you've had it a while, and who can keep track of which cars they bought three weeks ago? Point is, it's not unique enough, and if there's one thing you learned while slandering your siblings to Father and your stepmom, Missy, it's that a person needs to stand out in a crowd.

