David Schwimmer's Awkward Brad Pitt Mention During The Friends Reunion Is Raising Eyebrows

Undoubtedly the Friends fever is not just high amongst its fans but also the star cast of the show. The Friends special saw the cast of the sitcom reuniting for the first time after almost several years to reminisce the time they spent together shooting for the show. The stars have been treating fans with some behind the scenes pictures. Recently, David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in Friends, shared a ‘Part-2’ set of photos on Instagram.