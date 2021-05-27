Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

E.P.D. K9 Abot Passes

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s with great sadness that the Evansville Police Department announces the passing of one of our own. K9 Abot, along with Sgt. Thomas has been faithfully serving the citizens of Evansville for over 7 years. On May 25, Abot was observed to be suffering from a medical condition and he...

city-countyobserver.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P D#Police#Sgt Thomas#Medical#Ky#Louisville#Internal Bleeding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Tumors
Related
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Audits clock-ins and -outs to ensure hours match scheduled hours. Track and record in home care software all instances of assignment refusals, call-outs, late…. Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Surgery PSC – Evansville, IN. Answering phones and scheduling appointments. Greeting patients, and checking them in and out for appointments. Collecting...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Report: Front door busted at Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A front door to an Evansville restaurant has been busted Saturday morning. Officers responded to the McDonald’s on Washington Ave. for a commercial burglary alarm just after 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they say the front door had been busted out. A report shows the alarm...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, INwamwamfm.com

Evansville man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

Investigators believe a man from Evansville could be responsible for several catalytic converter thefts. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested the man over the weekend. Investigators are working with police in Dubois County and the city of Washington to find out if the man is connected to thefts locally.
Evansville, INhot96.com

Mask Mandate Expires

In Evansville, the last local government requirements concerning wearing masks expire at the end of the day. That means, barring an extension, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be no local orders involving masks. METS riders will still be required to mask up, because of federal transportation regulations. Owners of...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One vehicle sustained damage after a shots fired incident Friday. Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Bedford Ave. for shots fired around 5:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, police say they spoke with several individuals stating they heard multiple shots before witnessing a black charger...
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 9 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths. The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths. According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson...