IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Zebra Sees Key Analyst Upgrade, Nears New Buy Point

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.