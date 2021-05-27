Cancel
Vanderburgh County, IN

Raffle Winners & Special Guest Hosts VCDP Breakfast

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 (6/6 – 6/12) – $150 daily. Payments may be made by cash, check or debit card. This raffle funds grassroots organizing efforts in Vanderburgh County. Our program will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the IBEW Union Hall, 9001 N. Kentucky Ave., 47725. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, and we will be joined by fellow Democrats from Gibson, Posey and Warrick Counties.

