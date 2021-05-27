Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Reversing course, state asks for $750M to help Harris County with flood mitigation

By KHOU 11 staff
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush says he's asking the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Harris County to get $750 million for flood mitigation efforts. This comes after criticism from local leaders for Houston and most of Harris County being initially left out.

www.bizjournals.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George P. Bush
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Housing Development#Land Development#Federal Regulations#Khou 11#Texas Land#Flood Mitigation Efforts#Houston Councilmembers#Housing And Urban#Complex Regulations#Criticism#Red Tape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation about how voting and elections will change in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Throughout the 2021 Texas legislative session, Republicans have cleared the way to limit how and when voters can cast ballots — pushing legislation that tightens the state’s voting rules and raises barriers for groups Texas’ voting rules have long marginalized. What do these changes mean for voting and elections in Texas?
Harris County, TXspringhappenings.com

Harris County ESD No. 11 Begins Construction on State-of-the-Art Campus to House New Ambulance Service

Spring, Texas – Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD11) has begun construction on the new 43-acre, state-of-the-art campus that will house the district’s new ambulance service. The campus will contain six buildings, including the District’s main administration building, its ambulance deployment center, a fleet maintenance facility, and a...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Is Gov. Abbott Willing to Give Up Power to Hold Onto His Job?

Gov. Greg Abbott dictated the state's COVID-19 response through executive orders, a power the Legislature hopes to reduce. The Lone Star State’s coronavirus response has been a lopsided battle between Gov. Greg Abbott — who’s wielded his executive powers to issue a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions — and local officials like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who were blocked by the governor’s orders from putting tougher COVID restrictions in place.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Construction Begins on New Segment of Sims Bayou Greenway

New segment to provide key connection for communities east and west of I-45 This morning, Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45.
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Schools become mobile vaccination sites as providers target 12 to 15-year-olds

HOUSTON - Local COVID-19 vaccine providers are noting an uptick in demand. They attribute it to interest in getting 12-to-15-year-olds vaccinated since the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine for that age group on Monday. Vaccine providers are partnering with schools to host mobile vaccine clinics. Houston city leaders and educators...
Houston, TXPosted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

HCA expanding Level 2 trauma care to two more locations

In a Houston Chronicle story in 2016 by reporter Todd Ackerman, a doctor was quoted as saying, “Right now, in trauma care, where you live determines if you live.”. On April 12, 2021, while on his way home from work late Monday afternoon Levi Harris was in a single vehicle accident when the steering box and brakes on his truck failed and he struck a tree going 70 mph. Harris was cognizant enough to get himself out of the truck before collapsing on the lawn of the home where he struck the tree. He suffered major life-threatening injuries including a broken sternum in three places, a collapsed lung, a painful burn on his cheek and ear from the air bag, and a serious tear in one of the main arteries to his heart. His life was in the balance as he was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Hospital’s Level II trauma center where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He survived the surgery and spent three days in the intensive care unit.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Alternate Local Health Authority

Starting Tomorrow, Harris County Public Health offers the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) announces that children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park. Starting tomorrow, May 13, parents can pre-register their children to get the vaccine by visiting ReadyHarris.org. Appointments can also be made by calling the HCPH Vaccine Center at 832-927-8787 or parents can drive up without […]
Harris County, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.