Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Heading for a national park? The ‘biggest season in the history of the Park Service’ predicted

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 5 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UrXy_0aDHXO8K00

Leaders of a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday extolled national parks for providing a respite during the COVID-19 pandemic, but cautioned that enthusiasm for outdoors recreation will create its own problems in this summer’s tourism wave.

Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent and the chairman of a subcommittee that oversees the U.S. National Park Service, said this summer would “be the biggest season in the history of the Park Service,” and ranking Republican Steve Daines of Montana agreed with that prediction.

To help with overcrowding, the National Park Service plans to launch a public education campaign Thursday to encourage visitors to make plans and reservations in advance, acting director Shawn Benge told senators.

Benge also said the government was considering options including timed entry and limiting numbers. The Park Service would also offer real-time digital communications to let visitors know when parking lots are full, for example.

King, Daines and other senators cast the increased interest in parks as a positive development, but said it also posed challenges related to congestion and already-strained parks infrastructure.

While 2020 attendance to the National Park System decreased by about 28% , some parks broke monthly attendance records as Americans sought outdoor recreation opportunities in the U.S. during the pandemic, since both international travel and indoor gatherings were limited.

Members of the subcommittee praised the parks’ abilities to provide spaces to improve mental and physical health during a difficult period.

“I truly believe our national parks were a refuge for many Americans during the pandemic,” Daines said. “It was good for the soul when Americans visited their national parks.”

But with many international destinations still difficult to reach, and some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, senators said they expect swarms of visitors to national parks.

“One of the problems we’re encountering is a kind of inherent tension of loving places to death,” King said. “In our committee room, we have pictures of beautiful parks, but we also have pictures of huge traffic jams in places like Acadia and Yosemite.”

King said several times he hoped to hold another hearing specifically on congestion in national parks, adding that it was a difficult balance to allow maximum access to the parks but not diminish the experience. Congress and the Park Service may try and disperse visitors to less-visited parks and parts of parks, King said.

Long lines

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, who produced a 2009 PBS series celebrating national parks, testified at the hearing that he viewed the long lines to get in park entrances as a good problem, comparing it to the long lines to vote in his small New Hampshire town. Burns’ film company is based in Walpole.

Visits to national parks may still look different this year, as some mask mandates and other policies like limits on shuttle buses are still in place.

Under President Joe Biden’s executive orders, the Interior Department and other executive branch agencies set mask policy for national parks based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Benge said. The circumstances of the pandemic are likely to change in coming months and rule changes would likely follow, he said.

For now, unvaccinated employees, contractors and volunteers must wear masks inside parks buildings and outside when distancing is not possible, according to the National Park Service website . Visitors “should” take similar action, the website says.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D-Hawaii), asked Benge about implementing a formal reservation system, like the one her state’s Haleakalā National Park uses for sunrise visits, as a way to regulate crowds.

But Sen. Mike Lee, (R-Utah), registered his “strong opposition” to any such plans, saying they could reduce access.

Even before the expected boom this year, parks faced a challenge in maintaining roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. A September 2018 National Park Service study estimated the agency’s 419 units faced $11.9 billion in overdue maintenance needs.

Daines said the short supply of housing for parks employees was also an issue. Yellowstone National Park recently upgraded its employee housing, but many other parks need more, he said.

Last year’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act , a law to provide mandatory funding for parks, was intended to eat into that backlog, but the law’s effects haven’t fully been realized yet. King asked Benge to have the Interior Department provide a report on the law’s implementation and the department’s plans to use it.

Hirono asked Benge if the Park Service needed more funding to address climate change, especially in coastal parks, adding that Congress could help.

Benge answered that the administration prioritized climate change, but did not know specifically what resources it needed.

‘Magnificent waterfalls,’ sweeping views

In his opening statement, Burns urged senators to continue working to preserve parkland, speaking in the soaring language viewers of his works would recognize.

“At the heart of the National Park idea is the notion that every American – whether their ancestors came over on the Mayflower or were here to begin with, or whether they just arrived, whether they’re from a big city or a farm, whether their father runs a factory or their mother is a maid—every American is part-owner of some of the best seafront property in the nation,” Burns said.

“They own magnificent waterfalls and stunning views of majestic mountains and gorgeous canyons. They have a stake in making sure that… these places are preserved for their children and their children’s children, forever.”

The post Heading for a national park? The ‘biggest season in the history of the Park Service’ predicted appeared first on Nevada Current .

Nevada Current

Nevada Current

165
Followers
138
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Infrastructure#Yellowstone National Park#Sen Mike Lee#Acadia National Park#State Parks#The Park Service#U S Senate#Republican#The National Park Service#The National Park System#Americans#Congress#Pbs#The Interior Department#Haleakal National Park#Park Entrances#Coastal Parks#Parks Buildings#Beautiful Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Restoring wildlife populations will create jobs in Nevada

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Since the pandemic began, Nevadans have turned to nature for rejuvenation and recreation. This has given more Nevadans a firsthand experience with our state’s remarkable ecological diversity—from Lahontan cutthroat trout, to Bighorn sheep, to Sage grouse, to Mule deer. But what they may not have noticed is the wildlife crisis quietly unfolding all around us.… Continue Reading Restoring wildlife populations will create jobs in Nevada The post Restoring wildlife populations will create jobs in Nevada appeared first on Nevada Current.
EnvironmentPosted by
Nevada Current

SNWA warns Congress of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON–A drought crisis unfolding across the West will require short-term relief and massive, long-term federal funding to help states weather the effects of climate change, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority told a U.S. House hearing on Tuesday. “The situation is real and urgent. Current conditions require us to take bold and… Continue Reading SNWA warns Congress of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis The post SNWA warns Congress of a ‘real and urgent’ drought crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
AgriculturePosted by
Nevada Current

Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Biden administration plans to broadly define conservation and encourage private landowners to adopt sustainable practices to meet a goal of protecting 30 percent of the land and water in the U.S. by 2030, according to a multi-agency report published Thursday. The recommendations are short of the most aggressive federal directives congressional Republicans feared would be… Continue Reading Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners The post Biden’s ‘30 by 30’ conservation plan urges collaboration with private landowners appeared first on Nevada Current.
Travelkcaw.org

Plan For Your Great National Park Trip

The National Park Service expects a busy summer as the country begins to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Last year 237 million people flocked to national parks to escape from COVID-19.
TravelNorwalk Hour

Overcrowded US national parks need a reservation system

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) If you’re headed out into the wild this summer, you may need to jump online and book a reservation before you go. For the second consecutive year, reservations are required to visit Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Glacier national parks. Other popular sites, including Maine’s Acadia National Park, encourage visitors to buy entrance passes in advance.
TravelSalem News

National parks shatter visitor records

Some national parks might be overrun by long lines, no parking and overcrowded attractions this summer. The National Park Service said it’s expecting one of the busiest summer seasons on record this year after the coronavirus pandemic halted many vacation plans in 2020. Before the summer even started, some national...
Lifestylesubletteexaminer.com

Outdoor onslaught: Officials brace for huge summer crowds

Campsites, trailhead parking spots and outdoor reservations in Wyoming will likely be harder than ever to snag this summer as public land managers expect an even larger flood of visitation than 2020’s. Predictions for a huge visitation season, which are already bearing out in unusually large spring numbers, come at...
U.S. Politicsnationalparkstraveler.org

Biden Budget Seeks $3.5 Billion For National Park Service

President Biden's proposed Fiscal 2022 budget calls for $3.5 billion for the National Park Service, a roughly 12 percent increase from current funding levels, a boost that would allow the agency to add more than 1,000 rangers, expand its science mission, and add a Civilian Conservation Corps to put more workers on the ground repairing park infrastructure.
Travelrvtravel.com

National Park Service encourages visitors to “Plan like a park ranger”

Just in time for Great Outdoors Month, the National Park Service unveiled a top-ten list of visitation tips encouraging members of the public to Plan Like a Park Ranger this summer. Visitation at national parks is increasing and expected to continue to grow through the summer. Amid the pandemic’s recovery,...
Travelalaskasnewssource.com

National Park Service increases park bus capacity, including at Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Thursday that it will do away with strict physical distancing standards on park transportation systems, effective immediately. This means that there will be more passengers allowed on transit and tour buses in Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials wrote in...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Park Service Offers Timely Information on 2021 Memorial Day Weekend in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California

May 27, 2021 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - Memorial Day weekend is considered the summer “kick-off” for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and the parks are expected to be exceptionally busy. Trip planning is essential for a safe and enjoyable visit. Here are some things to keep in mind as you plan your holiday weekend trip.
Travelnortheastnews.net

Welcome to America’s National Parks!

Once again, it’s summer travel season and as we’ve done over the last two years when we explored Route 66 and various baseball stadiums, this year we’re offering up a special series of historic postcards dedicated to 14 National Parks in the United States. Our plan is to go from the oldest National Park in the system, finishing up around Labor Day with the newest National Park, Gateway Arch National Park established in February, 2018. Welcome aboard, we hope you enjoy the trip!
Kensington, NHcarriagetownenews.com

National Parks Presentation

KENSINGTON — Kensington Public Library will present “Visiting Our National Parks: Lessons Learned” with John Bunker on Wed., June 9, at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. John Bunker resides in Stratham and has visited twenty-five national parks during the past two decades. While serving as the Associate Dean, UNH College of Health and Human Services, he developed a presentation for an undergraduate class on his adventures and misadventures to some of his favorite national parks: Badlands, Bryce, Canyonlands, Glacier, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, and Zion. His presentation includes a handout of his Ten Lessons Learned, a YouTube video of hiking Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park, and over 70 images of his travels to the Parks. The 45-minute presentation covers a broad range of issues related to visiting our national Parks: lodging and dining, budget considerations, logistics and planning activities, and safety.
Mccreary County, KYPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Big South Fork grows by 500 acres through Nature Conservancy, National Park Service partnership

The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has grown by nearly 500 acres thanks to a new partnership between The Nature Conservancy and the National Park Service. The McCreary County land represented the largest private inholding on the Kentucky side of the park, and its addition to the park will enhance public recreation opportunities as well as streamline land management for the Park Service.
Ithaca, NY14850.com

Could Ithaca become a National Park?

Trivia Question: What’s the closest national park to Ithaca? Well, let’s be honest. It’s kind of a trick question. It depends on how you define a national park. If your definition is a place named So-and-So National Park, such as Yellowstone National Park, then the closest by car is Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio (five hours). Close behind are Shenandoah National Park in Virginia (six hours) and a tie between Acadia National Park in Maine and Indiana Dunes National Park (ten hours). There are 63 places in the US that are named “National Parks.”
Washington Stateplaneta.com

Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park is located in the state of Washington, on the Olympic Peninsula. The park has four basic regions: the Pacific coastline, alpine areas, the west side temperate rainforest and the forests of the drier east side. U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt originally created Mount Olympus National Monument on March...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

National Park Service Allowing Trophy Hunting at Grand Canyon Puts More than Bison at Risk

Though she ascended to the Presidential cabinet with the distinction as the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent and with a track record as an animal protection advocate, Deb Haaland may be at the helm when the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling. And she may do it with a bang — allowing trophy hunting of America’s largest mammal to occur within one of the crown jewels of the system, Grand Canyon National Park.
Arizona Stateplaneta.com

Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, encompasses 1,218,375 acres and lies on the Colorado Plateau in the state of Arizona. It was one of the first national parks created in the United States. The canyon is 277 miles (446 kilometers) long, ranges in width from 0.25 to...