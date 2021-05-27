Cancel
Blanche Lazzell Exhibition Opens June 5 at Huntington Museum of Art

By Emily Votaw
WOUB
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlanche Lazzell is one of West Virginia’s most internationally renowned artists, world famous for her modernist white-line woodcuts inspired by Cubism and abstraction. The Huntington Museum of Art will open an exhibition highlighting Lazzell’s work Saturday, June 5. Entitled “Doug and Lynn McCorkle Present Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist,” the exhibition will showcase a number of works from the private collections of Lazzell’s extended family.

woub.org
