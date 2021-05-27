Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Bleachers Debut New Song “How Dare You Want More” In Front Of A Tonight Show Audience

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be the most routine thing in the world: A band playing a late-night show in the studio, while an audience of tourists got very excited. With the pandemic, that hasn’t happened in a while, but now it’s happening again. Last night, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers played on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they performed on the Tonight Show stage, with a Tonight Show audience. It felt new and familiar at the same time.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Good Song#Good Music#New Music#World Music#Bleachers#Springsteenian#Rca#Audience#Joy#Time#Chinatown#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

UK metalcore band Static Dress debut new song “Sweet” (watch the video)

Static Dress are one of the most exciting new metalcore/post-hardcore bands in the UK (and just in general) at the moment, and they’ve just released a killer new song and video, “Sweet.” It’s mix of chaotic, screamy metalcore and pop hooks will bring you right back to peak-era Underoath, but Static Dress make it their own and make it sound totally fresh. Check it out below.
MusicStereogum

Watch Migos Dress Up Like Blues Brothers To Debut New Song “Avalanche” On Fallon

In the past few years, few pop-music figures have suffered from overexposure more than the Migos. Ever since they broke out with the 2017 album Culture, the Migos have been inescapable, and they’ve been pretty much doing the same thing over and over. So when we get any indication that the Migos are switching up their style, even a little bit, that feels notable. Last night on The Tonight Show, the Migos switched things up a bit, and it worked.
MusicBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: King Princess, CupcakKe, Bülow & More

Kicking off the Monday following a four-day week is never easy, but we're here to help with some excellent new pop music. These 10 tracks from artists like Bülow, King Princess, CupcakKe and Samia will get you energized to take on the week. Add any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Video Gamesiconvsicon.com

WEEZER Debuts New Song “Tell Me What You Want” and “Weezy Mode” Level in Wave Break

Following Weezer’s headline performance at Summer Game Fest’s Kick Off Live!, Funktronic Labs is thrilled to announce “Weezy Mode”, a level centered around Weezer’s new song, “Tell Me What You Want”, will be playable tomorrow when Wave Break launches on Steam and Switch! Alongside the game, “Tell Me What You Want” releases tomorrow on all music streaming platforms; click HERE to pre-save the song.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

See Jimmy Fallon React To The Tonight Show’s Return To A Full Audience For The First Time In Over A Year

Watching late-night television has been quite different since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed everyone into quarantine last year. This led many late-night shows to limit their audiences or going completely virtual, which was the case for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. So with restrictions now slowly being lifted, Jimmy Fallon has now welcomed a full live audience, and he had the perfect reaction to his first packed house in over a year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Cynthia Erivo Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Singer, songwriter, and actress Cynthia Erivo has announced her debut album: Ch. 1 vs. 1 arrives September 17 via Verve. Today, Erivo shares lead single “The Good,” along with a music video directed by Mollie Mills. The clip was inspired by Black queer love, intimacy, and breakups. Watch it below and scroll down for the LP art and tracklist.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The Migos are officially back. With the release of their latest LP, Culture III set to drop tonight the three-man crew appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premier a brand new cut to get the buzz bubbling. Sampling the classic Temptation’s cut “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” the ATL trio got into some matching OG threads and fedoras to play the part while performing on stage with the live band.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Watch The Surreal New Video For Celeste’s ‘Tonight Tonight’

Celeste has shared the video for her new single “Tonight Tonight.” Directed by Noah Lee, it sees Celeste falling through a rabbit hole and making her way through a surreal twisted hallway where she encounters some interesting characters and strange scenarios. The video features a score by Ryan Slimbey and you can check it out below.
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

Jimmy Fallon chokes up as he welcomes his first full Tonight Show audience since the pandemic began

“Welcome to The Tonight Show, everybody," Fallon said on Monday's show. "We have comedy, we have celebrities, we have music,” said Fallon, who brought a reduced-capacity audience back to 30 Rock on March 22. “We have a full audience tonight—and most importantly, we have air conditioning.” The Tonight Show announced it was going back to full audiences hours before Monday's taping. Fallon returned to full capacity one week before Stephen Colbert's Late Show, which will begin filling up the much-bigger Ed Sullivan Theater for the first time since the pandemic starting next Monday.
Musicedmsauce.com

DVRKO’s New Single Will Leave You Wanting More

Acclaimed producer DVRKO is back with his new single “ ” feat. talented, in-demand vocalist and songwriter RUNN. Out now on the LA based L3V3L Music imprint, “I Want More” has all the elements of a vintage DVRKO track: a driving bassline, house-centric cut, and an ethereal, addictive topline that all combine for great effect.
MusicNME

Watch Jimmy Fallon roast Jeff Bezos on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon has taken a swipe at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on The Tonight Show – you can watch it below. Marking the first episode of the show with a full live audience since the coronavirus pandemic began, the talk show host spoke about the US heatwave, Logan Paul and Bezos in his opening monologue.
MusicKTSA

Fridays with Kinky: Two new songs debuted on The Sean Rima Show!

Hey, y’all! Thank you so much for the positive feedback on “Fridays With Kinky”! Here are the last two new songs he performed on the show, as recorded and produced by Chris Glasgow!. For more information on Kinky’s summer camp for the kids of Gold Star Families and First Providers,...
Musichypebeast.com

Migos Performs New Track 'Avalanche' on 'The Tonight Show'

Migos performed a new track, titled “Avalanche,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. The single is the latest to drop off the Atlanta trio’s upcoming album Culture III and features an interpolation from The Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.”. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff sported matching...
Rock MusicStereogum

Watch Weezer Debut The Pitchfork-Dissing “Tell Me What You Want” At Summer Game Fest

Weezer already released two full-length albums this year — the piano-powered OK Human and the hair-metal-inspired Van Weezer — and it seems like they’re going to keep cranking out new music as they prepare to finally launch the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy. To wit: The band just debuted a new song called “Tell Me What You Want” during Summer Game Fest, the same livestreamed event where Japanese Breakfast performed “Glider” today.
Musicyoursun.com

John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”. It’s a cool, soft-rock tune, with a definite mid-’80s vibe, as the Grammy-winning star once again mixes mellow vocal work with some tasty guitar licks. It also...