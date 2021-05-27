Watch Bleachers Debut New Song “How Dare You Want More” In Front Of A Tonight Show Audience

In the past few years, few pop-music figures have suffered from overexposure more than the Migos. Ever since they broke out with the 2017 album Culture, the Migos have been inescapable, and they’ve been pretty much doing the same thing over and over. So when we get any indication that the Migos are switching up their style, even a little bit, that feels notable. Last night on The Tonight Show, the Migos switched things up a bit, and it worked.