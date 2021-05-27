Watch Bleachers Debut New Song “How Dare You Want More” In Front Of A Tonight Show Audience
It used to be the most routine thing in the world: A band playing a late-night show in the studio, while an audience of tourists got very excited. With the pandemic, that hasn’t happened in a while, but now it’s happening again. Last night, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers played on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they performed on the Tonight Show stage, with a Tonight Show audience. It felt new and familiar at the same time.www.stereogum.com