Flag Pole Stolen from Knox County Post Office Returned

A flag and flagpole that were stolen from a Knox County post office several weeks ago are now standing proudly once again. According to deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the flag and flagpole from the Cannon Post Office several weeks ago. Knox County Sheriff , found one of the suspects, 28-year-old Taza Bowling just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at a home where the stolen flag was flying on the stolen flag pole. Bowling was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Sheriff was also able to determine that 20-year-old Minnesota Smith was also involved in the theft of the flag, though he was already in the Knox County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Both suspects were charged with 3rd degree criminal trespass, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.