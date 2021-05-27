Cancel
At Risk: What Your Law Firm Needs to Know About Using WhatsApp

By Steve Whiter, Appurity
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a world where we see daily examples of cybersecurity fraud (and all manner of attempts), it probably comes as little surprise to learn that scammers have targeted a leading law via WhatsApp. In what appears to be a first of its kind, the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) recently revealed that Linklaters had been the victims of scammers who used the messaging app to contact individuals under false pretenses. Those behind the attack reportedly tricked the law firm Linklaters by contacting individuals via WhatsApp regarding a foreign business transaction requiring specific action. At this point they hoped to dupe individuals by inviting them to contact somebody from the firm – actually a false phone number.

www.law.com
