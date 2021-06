Camp Amache, also known as the Granada War Relocation Center, was a Japanese concentration camp located in Granada, Colorado from 1942-45. Japanese people had long faced prejudice from whites in the US, but this intensified into a deeply distrustful paranoia after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and the United States’ subsequent entrance into World War Two. On February 19, 1942, President Roosevelt signed into law Executive Order 9066 allowing for the creation of military zones (i.e., detention camps) that would provide “every possible protection against espionage and against sabotage.” Japanese people, many of whom were US citizens, were held in camps in the Western US. One such camp was Camp Amache, which housed as many as 7,318 prisoners.