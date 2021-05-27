Midwest Flexes Drinking Muscles In New ‘Drunk’ Map

NEW YORK, N.Y.– The Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, best described as citrus soda with real liquor, has finally arrived in the Midwest. Currently available in most bars, restaurants and liquor agencies across Illinois and Ohio, the brand has plans to bring The Long Drink to Midwest consumers, wherever they’re imbibing. Award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick is canned at 5.5% Alc./Vol. and is available in four varieties at an SRP of $11.99 per six-pack: Traditional, Zero, Cranberry and Strong. With celebrities such as actor Miles Teller, DJ Kygo, and golfer Rickie Fowler behind the brand, consumers have the unique opportunity to be the first in their circles of influence to introduce The Long Drink to friends craving a new kind of adult beverage.