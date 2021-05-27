Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The COVID-19 Vaccine Debate Continues

By Staff
Canyon News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out America, and while it appears a vast number of people are getting the vaccine there are those out there who are not. It is starting to raise a very important question: can employers and the government force you to get the vaccine? The answer is not as easy as a yes or no because you to have HIPPA and laws in place that protect the individual, but at the same time a private company could potentially mandate its staff to get the vaccine in order to work at their place of business so that is another layer of confusion.

www.canyon-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Public Debate#Drug Laws#Question Time#Americans#Hippa#United States#Cures#Employers#Debilitating Headaches#Perception#Confusion#Side Effects#Pause#Caution#Soreness#People#Worry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized by the FDA for Adolescents

In a widely expected move, the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine to include people as young as 12 years old. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USFDA/bulletins/2d8857e. The widened authorization for BNT162b2 was based on the ability of the vaccine to induce the...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

COVID-19 cases continue downward trend, state nearing half of all adults fully vaccinated

May 21—COVID-19 cases in Illinois are continuing to decline, another sign of progress as Illinois nears full reopening in June. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,542 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a decrease of 20% over the previous week and of 61% since April 9, when the spring spike hit a high of 4,004 cases. The statewide positivity rate remains steady at 2.7% with the rate as a percentage of total test ticked down to 2.2%, the lowest since March 15.
Medical & Biotechslashdot.org

Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on Covid-19 Origin

Nothing in any line of questioning the source of this virus is racist on any level. Questioning the if there was a containment breach, or accident, or just plain idiocy in any lab that handles biotech is never racist. It doesn't matter if this is a African lab, Chinese, or American. You, are just claiming it's racist probably because you don't like where the evidence might point too.
Philadelphia, PAStreetInsider.com

U.S. administers 296.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 296,404,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 366,317,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. Those figures are up from the 294,928,850 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Public HealthWDSU

Moderna begins process for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine

Video above: Doctor talks about possibility of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine use in kids ages 12-15 Moderna announced Tuesday that it has initiated the rolling submission process with the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older. "We are pleased to announce...
PharmaceuticalsCapital Journal

Vaccine data peer-reviewed, despite claims

The COVID-19 vaccines have been the subject of peer-reviewed studies that found they were effective and safe, but a meme has been circulating on social media falsely claiming that no such studies have been conducted. Full Story. Clinical trials for the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. included tens...
IndustryHammond Daily Star

Patents don't impede access to vaccines

The World Trade Organization is considering a petition from several dozen countries to nullify intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines. Supporters – which now includes the United States – claim the move will expand global access to vaccines. In fact, the opposite is true. Valdis Dombrovskis, chief trade commissioner for...
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine approved for minors aged 12-15

Tokyo [Japan], May 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15 on Monday, the media reported. According to the Japanese Kyodo news agency, this newly approved age group will not be getting the vaccine instantly as the country is still vaccinating medical staff and senior citizens. So far, an estimated 6% of the Japanese population has taken at least one shot of a vaccine, which is lower when compared to other developed nations.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Real-World Flight Data Shows Continued Need for Social Distancing, Despite COVID-19 Vaccination Programs

Current vaccination programs alone will have a limited effect in stopping the second wave of COVID infections in the US, according to a study conducted by scientists from Reykjavik University, University of Lyon, University of Southern Denmark and University of Naples Federico II, and published in the Nature Group journal Scientific Reports today (May 24, 2021). The findings suggest that strict social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical methods are still necessary to end the ongoing second wave in the US and prevent a new one from rising.
Public HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Health Highlights: June 1, 2021

Campers and staff who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks at summer camps, unless it's required by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial regulations or if it's a business or workplace policy, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in new COVID-19 guidelines for camps. The...
Chapel Hill, NCNewswise

COVID-19 Simulation Shows Importance of Continued Safety Efforts During Vaccine Distribution

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – Research published by JAMA Network Open shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated. The study, led by Mehul Patel, PhD, a clinical and population health researcher in the department of Emergency Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, focuses on the state of North Carolina. Similar modeling studies have been used in different states, and can serve as guidance to leaders as they make decisions to relax restrictions and safety protocols.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

How to Ban Vaccine Verification

Forcing a medical experiment upon an individual as a condition to participate in society is illegal, unlawful and immoral and reprehensible and it is a violation of our God-given, Natural, and Common Law rights, as expressed and confirmed in the American Declaration of Independence, and as reflected in the constitution of this state and the constitution of the United States.
Public HealthInsurance Journal

Workers Refusing Covid Vaccine Could Lose Their Jobs

Texas nurse Jennifer Bridges plans to go to work on June 7, like it’s any other day. The only difference is, when she gets there she expects to be fired. That day is the deadline her employer, Houston Methodist hospital, has given its staff to get the Covid-19 vaccine, something Bridges, 39, doesn’t want to do.
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Are Fully Vaccinated People Who Get COVID At Risk For Long Term Symptoms?

The COVID-19 vaccines have been rightly celebrated for driving cases and hospitalizations down across the United States, but no vaccine on the planet offers absolutely perfect protection. As of late April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there had been around 10,000 “breakthrough” cases among more than 100...