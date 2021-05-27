The COVID-19 Vaccine Debate Continues

UNITED STATES—The COVID-19 vaccine is rolling out America, and while it appears a vast number of people are getting the vaccine there are those out there who are not. It is starting to raise a very important question: can employers and the government force you to get the vaccine? The answer is not as easy as a yes or no because you to have HIPPA and laws in place that protect the individual, but at the same time a private company could potentially mandate its staff to get the vaccine in order to work at their place of business so that is another layer of confusion.