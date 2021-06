Foo Fighters had many plans in the works in 2020 to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but, well, you know the rest. Luckily, it seems they’re adapting for 2021. In a tweet Friday afternoon, the “Everlong” rockers posted a video featuring their FF logo surrounded by a big number 25. We then see the cartoon arm of a punk rocker reaching out from the bottom of the screen to spray-paint a six over the five, suggesting the Foos are reconfiguring their 25th anniversary plans for their 26th anniversary.