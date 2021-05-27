Robinson Rd House by Chan Architecture

Cancel
Robinson Rd House is a lovely New-England style home located in Hawthorn, Australia, redesigned and extended in 2021 by Chan Architecture. This project was a modern rear extension to a New-England style home characterised by a high pitched slate roof, dormer windows and red clinker brickwork. The brief was to renovate and repurpose the existing rooms and façade and to add a new open planned kitchen/dining/living room and master bedroom at the rear as well as create a better connection to the backyard.

