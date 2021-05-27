Robinson Rd House by Chan Architecture

Stunning remodel throughout this entire home with all high end finishes. House shows like a home builder, model unit. New JennAir stainless steel kitchen appliances, 6 burner gas cook top & oven with Make-Up air, granite countertops, large kitchen & island w/additional cabinets, countertops, 2 food pantries, & a beverage cooler. Main level is open and spacious between the kitchen & living room with lots of natural lighting, high ceilings, formal dining room, office with gorgeous built-ins & a sun room. 5 bedrooms including 2 master suites, 5 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, oversized 3 car garage. Main level master suite has a floor to ceiling gas fireplace surround. Upper level master suite/bathroom/closet are all very sizable areas. Both master suites have 5 piece master baths, stand alone tub, double vanity, beautiful stone/tile finishes, and walk-in closets. Basement has 9′ ceilings, 2 good size bedrooms & a bonus room (perfect as a game/TV room or study/office area). Garage has an attached work shop, hot & cold water faucets, plumbed for a gas heater. Real hardwoods, new carpeting, tile, lighting, hardware, interior paint, cabinets, window coverings, and much more. All appliances, cabinets, shelves, workbench, garage refrigerator, etc. at the property are included. Central a/c, sprinkler system-front & back.