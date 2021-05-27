Immune-Based Combination Regimens Play a Growing Role in MCC

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Tian Zhang, MD, highlights a phase II trial lead by Sumanta Kumar (Monty) Pal evaluating the efficacy and safety of cisplatin and gemcitabine hydrochloride with or without berzosertib works in treating patients with urothelial cancer that has metastasized, presented at ASCO 2021. Berzosertib is an ATR inhibitor with preclinical data suggestive of increased anti-tumor activity when added to cisplatin and gemcitabine. The primary objective of the study was to assess whether berzosertib improves the progression-free survival of patients treated with cisplatin and gemcitabine. Tian Zhang shares the findings of this study which include a lack of improvement in median progression-free survival, a trend towards inferior survival, with more hematologic toxicities.