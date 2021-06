Lenovo has reported for the last quarter of the next financial year and for the year as a whole. Lenovo’s annual revenues and profits hit record highs. Indicators for the quarter and for the year were record high. Thus, the quarterly revenue amounted to 15.630 billion dollars, which is 48% more than in the same period of the previous financial year. Profit before taxes was equal to $ 380 million, which is 392% more in annual terms. Net income reached $ 260 million, an increase of 512% in annual terms.